JNBA Financial Advisors Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $924.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $882.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

