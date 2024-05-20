Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.00

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 158809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.60 ($2.10).
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JSG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 155 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($111,843.76). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.
