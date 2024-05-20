Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.00

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 158809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.60 ($2.10).

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JSG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 155 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £696.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Service Group

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($111,843.76). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.