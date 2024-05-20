JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $274,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

