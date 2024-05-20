JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Addison Capital Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 113,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $2,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

