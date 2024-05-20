Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

