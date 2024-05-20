Jump Financial LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $123.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $123.94.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

