Jump Financial LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 141,248 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,391,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in Euronav by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 463,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 294,844 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $4,220,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EURN. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Euronav Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.04. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $4.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $18.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 88.31%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

