Jump Financial LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 339.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 629.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth $1,451,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TBI opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.47 million, a PE ratio of -30.19, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TrueBlue

About TrueBlue

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.