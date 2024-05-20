Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,872.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,866.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $454,202. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.