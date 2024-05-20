Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $109.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

