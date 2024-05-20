Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 56,386 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $14.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

