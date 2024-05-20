Jump Financial LLC Takes $783,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,379. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $316.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

