Karen E. Gowland Purchases 300 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $183.13 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.39. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

