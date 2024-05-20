Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kellanova by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,719,666. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

