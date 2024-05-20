Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,725 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,093,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 128,226 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

