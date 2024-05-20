Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Trading Down 11.4%

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) was down 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 3,947,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,096,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Trading Down 11.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

