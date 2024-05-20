King Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of King Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 76,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 225,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 909,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $176.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average of $145.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

