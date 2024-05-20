King Wealth Management Group Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $924.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $882.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

