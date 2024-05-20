Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $43,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $25.74 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KSS

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.