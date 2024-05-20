LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 770.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial stock opened at $267.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $276.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

