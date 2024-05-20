LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

