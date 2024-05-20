Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $228.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.