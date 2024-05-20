Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 1,300,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 331,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

