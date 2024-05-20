Mark Blackburn Acquires 11,940 Shares of FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blackburn bought 11,940 shares of FleetPartners Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.35 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of A$39,999.00 ($26,489.40).
FleetPartners Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, salary packaging, and vehicle accessories and sales solutions.
