Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masco alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Masco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $70.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.