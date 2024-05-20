Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 113,662 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in JOYY by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,875 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in JOYY by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in JOYY by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 512,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY opened at $33.96 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.35.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YY. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

