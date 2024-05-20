Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145,474 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JD.com alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 165,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 89,574 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 36,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

JD.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.27 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.