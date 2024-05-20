Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,464 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

BTI stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

