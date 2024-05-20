Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $143,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Nutanix stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $70.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

