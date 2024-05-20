Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 599,211 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 736,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 388,436 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PNM opened at $38.49 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.