Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after acquiring an additional 457,710 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 430,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 283,348 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 786.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 189,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $18.48 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

