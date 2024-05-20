Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $24,143,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,883,000 after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 226.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 67,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $280.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $295.90.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

