Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $3.95 Million in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 522,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 419,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Shares of APP opened at $82.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,714,819 shares of company stock worth $1,475,871,950. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

