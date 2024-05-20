Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GMS were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 58.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 34.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 28.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

NYSE GMS opened at $93.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

