Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $71.83 on Monday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $72.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.27.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.