Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $54.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

