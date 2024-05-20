Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Afya were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Afya alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Afya by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $118,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Afya Stock Up 1.3 %

Afya stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Profile

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.