Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,382,404 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TASK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 25.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of TASK opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $234.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.96 million. Analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

