Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,233 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,666 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Yelp by 2,219.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $37.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

