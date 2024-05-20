Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,996 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,148 shares of company stock worth $1,703,116. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

