Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 6,810 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,091,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 10.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANA

About Sana Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.