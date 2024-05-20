Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,188,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774,843 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $1.25 on Monday. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.