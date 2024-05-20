Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

DELL stock opened at $149.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $150.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

