McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

