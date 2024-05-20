Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $101.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

