Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

