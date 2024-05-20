Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $445.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.53. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

