Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $67.42 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

