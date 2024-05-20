Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

