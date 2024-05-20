Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 55.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.00 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

